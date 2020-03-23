Lapid: The Likud will not succeed in dismantling us

Despite reports of two schools of thought within the Blue and White party on the question of sitting in a government headed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, MK Yair Lapid made clear on Sunday that his party is not expected to split at any stage.

"There is an attempt by Netanyahu to describe us as two parties, he will not succeed," Lapid said in an interview with Channel 13 News. "Blue and White works as one unit, we talk together, dealing with crises the likes of which we have not seen – both in health and in democracy. The Likud deals with spreading rumors. That’s the way to dismantle a party – by spreading rumors that we're dismantling so we can start to suspect each other."

On the efforts to form a government, he said, "The only person who can form a government in Israel in the next 21 days is Benny Gantz, by law, and I believe that by the end of Benny’s mandate we will succeed in forming a government."

"The government we are interested in from day one is a unity government with the Likud. We will establish the Knesset and then it will become clear to the Likud and to Netanyahu that they have no feasibility to form a government. I tell Netanyahu: All you have to say is 'I will be second [in the rotation in the role of Prime Minister].'”

The Likud said in response, "While Israeli citizens need an emergency government to fight to save lives and save the economy, Yair Lapid is acting only out of one consideration: How he will be Prime Minister. During a test of leadership and responsibility, Yair Lapid emerged as a petty politician whose personal interest is more important to him than the state."