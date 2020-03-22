Yehuda Glick: 'Too bad Temple Mt. closed'

Kipa Hebrew News reported that due to repeated violations of newly-imposed health regulations by Muslims on the Temple Mount, Israeli police have announced they have decided to close it to all worshippers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Therefore, until further notice, it will also be off limits to Jews. The board of the Temple Mount Institute received the news with great sorrow, and is working to reinstate entry of Jewish worshipers under conditions approved by the Ministry.

Former MK Yehuda Glick, who has ascended the Temple Mount countless times and has become a type of celebrity for his work, is protesting the decision. In an interview with the Kipa website he said: "I do not understand the surrender to the [Islamic] Waqf. [The Temple Mount] is an open area—not a building. We come in small groups and act according to the Ministry of Health guidelines. The Muslims are the ones who come in groups of hundreds and therefore it makes sense to prevent them from congregating there. All faiths should be able to ascend so long as they adhere to guidelines. It's a shame that because Muslims do not abide by the rules, the complex is closed to everyone."

Glick was asked whether it was the correct decision to close off the Temple Mount anyway since [most] synagogues have shut their doors. He replied: "It is precisely during these days that it is urgent to [provide access to] the Temple Mount. We need it for our prayers and pleas. In the book of Yoel it is written that [Jews should convene upon] the Temple Mount in times of distress. [Closing it] is the last thing that should be done. We need to come and shout [our prayers to G-d]."

Glick also appealed to Minister of Public Security, MK Gilad Erdan, to rescind the decision and allow all faiths to ascend: "Everyone should be allowed to ascend in accordance with the rules. The Temple Mount is a large complex, twenty times the size of the Western Wall and it's an open space. I do not want to get into a battle, but I urge Arden to allow everyone to ascend. Of course people should maintain proper distance guidelines [on the Mount]."