NIS 5000 fine: Jerusalem crowd dispersed

Police forces reached the Mea She'arim neighborhood in Jerusalem on Sunday to ensure that business owners follow the Ministry of Health's guidelines and follow the Public Health Order.

In the course of the activity, protesters threw stones at the police. One policeman was lightly injured.

Three suspects were arrested in a gathering of over ten people and a fine of NIS 5,000 was registered against them.

All of the businesses visited by the officers made sure that the instructions were followed.

So far, 47 reports have been filed in Israel, most of them for refusing to disperse prohibited gatherings, and closure orders have been issued for 18 businesses that violated the guidelines.

The police are calling on the public to heed the instructions of the Ministry of Health, as their failure to disrupt the fight against the outbreak of the virus and its spread in Israel.