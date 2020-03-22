126 investigations of quarantine violations under way

Kipa Hebrew News reported that since the Ministry of Health's orders went into effect, police have opened 126 investigations against isolation violators. So far, more than 14,000 qurantine inspections have been carried out, 42 fines have been distributed, and closing orders have been issued for 18 businesses for violating Ministry guidelines.

Israeli police have increased both their regular and undercover operational activity with the aim of assisting the Ministry of Health enforce quarantine efforts. In cases where there has been suspicion of a criminal offense, police have acted in accordance with policies and guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

To date,126 criminal cases related to quarantine violations have been opened. In addition, the Investigation Division has been working to monitor and track 'Fake News,' with 19 investigations into attempts to disseminate false information opened to date.

Over the last few days, police have also begun filing reports for severe violations, placing emphasis on quarantine violations and refusals to acquiesce to police orders to disperse during an illegal gathering. So far, 42 reports have been registered (quarantine violations - 12 reports, violation of Health Ministry-imposed quarantine reporting - 2; Refusal to Disperse - 28 Reports)

At the center of the police oversight effort, officers have inspected thousands of individuals in quarantine to ensure they are obeying guidelines. So far, 14,213 visits have been made nationwide, with 2,369 coming over the past weekend alone. In recent days, officers across the country have inspected thousands of businesses, with the vast majority demonstrating complete compliance with guidelines. In addition to significant public information efforts in the field, police have so far closed 18 businesses due to blatant guideline infractions.

With efforts to curtail the spread of the virus falling short thus far, police have called on the public to heed instructions provided by the Ministry of Health, spread in Israel. The dissemination of Fake News with the aim of spreading panic among the public has been strictly prohibited. Relevant and qualified information, including updates and official guidelines will only be disseminated by authorized parties and the Ministry of Health website. Along with performing all tasks entrusted to the police in the context of ongoing security, law enforcement and public order, Israel Police will continue to assist the Ministry of Health in the enforcement effort to prevent the spread of the virus with the aim of maintaining public peace and health.