Shaked demands 'offsets' for MKs in isolation

Former Justice Minister says left must have equal number of MKs absent from vote tomorrow as right MKs not attending due to isolation.

In anticipation of the expected vote tomorrow (Monday) in the Knesset plenum for the establishment of the Knesset Appropriations Committee, former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked demanded that the left-wing bloc agree to 'offset' MKs from the right-wing bloc who cannot attend the vote due to isolation constraints.

In a post on Twitter, Shaked noted: "The Knesset of Israel should also function during the Corona crisis. All the world's parliaments are working."

"A change of policy is required so that the MKs in isolation can vote," the former minister added, "until the rules are changed, offsets are required."

"Right now, the left bloc has fewer people in isolation, so they have to offset the isolated people from the right to allow votes if they don't reach consensus by tomorrow."

Three MKs and three ministers have entered isolation out of fear of possible coronavirus infection.