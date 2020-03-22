Despite coronavirus - Momentum now!

'Momentum' program, which adjusted itself to the current situation, is important especially today. Opinion.

"And there is hope for your future, says the Lord, and the children shall return to their own border". Book of Jeremiah, Chapter 31.

Thousands of young Israelis are forced to cut short their world trip and return home from all around the world, because of the coronavirus world plague.

Those young Israelis are changing their plans regarding not only their "World grand tour", but also regarding their personal plans for the day after, or actually "The real life after the corona".

Future questions and dilemmas postponed by those youngsters, who wished to refresh their minds after the intensity of the military service while traveling across the oceans, suddenly became urgent and relevant more than ever, with no real preparations on their behalf.

With no solid background to support them now necessarily, as their families and friends might be unfortunately in need as well, they might feel lost or confused, in search for knowledge, tools and skills that will assist them in building, shaping and succeeding in their mature civilian life.

"What should I do and where should I live? What is right for me to study and where at? What about a place to work at and what are my options for saving money instead of losing it now? How will I survive the bureaucracy during the following days and during the after mess of the corona crisis?" these are only few questions and issues bothering our young men and women.

For all those youngsters who need and ask for guidance, assistance and support, "Momentum for discharged soldiers" offers exceptional content, answers, good advice and more.

For more than a decade, "Momentum" has assisted discharging and veteran soldiers, during their transition from military service back to civil life. More than 50,000 soldiers have received Momentum's transition seminars, and more are still to join as "Momentum" invites them to seminars, social meetings and providing them with professional content by using different platforms, coordinated with the IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) and the MOD (Ministry Of Defense), supported by the FIDF (Friends of the IDF) and other partners.

Now, as a result from the corona restrictions in Israel, all those youngsters are obligated to stay in solitude, at home or facilities, especially after returning from abroad.

For that reason, "Momentum" adjusted itself to the current situation and created "Momentum T.V".

A live program on the social media, opened for those who seek to learn, understand and get answers without the need to wait until those corona days are over. The speakers are Momentums highly experienced facilitators, relying on the most updated and approved content.

All of Momentums unique initiatives and programs are motivated by gratitude and appreciation for those young people who served the nation and now stand on their own, but never alone, for the future of Israel.

Col. (res.) Tal Braun is associated with "Momentum for Discharged Soldiers" NGO board.