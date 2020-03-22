Number of coronavirus cases in Israel rises to 945

The condition of 20 patients is serious, another 24 are in moderate condition, 863 are in light condition and 37 have already recovered.

The Ministry of Health published updated data this morning indicating that by 8:00 am, 945 people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Israel.

The condition of 20 patients is serious, another 24 are in moderate condition, 863 are in light condition and 37 patients infected with the virus have already recovered.

297 patients are admitted to the various hospitals around the country, 344 patients are in home care, 97 patients are staying at hotels designated for coronavirus patients, and a framework for the treatment of 169 patients has still not been decided upon.

Of the 37 patients who recovered, 19 were hospitalized, recovered and were released, while 18 stayed in their homes at the time of the illness and recovered there.

Aryeh Even, who died on Friday evening after contracting the coronavirus, was laid to rest overnight Saturday at the Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem.

Even, an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor, made Aliyah to Israel alone from Hungary in 1949. He is survived by four children, 18 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.