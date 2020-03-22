Coronavirus patient refuses to evacuate from Eilat hospital

Police called to Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat after coronavirus patients refuses to be evacuated to Be'er Sheva.

Police were called on Saturday to assist medical staff at the Yoseftal Hospital in Eilat after a patient who was diagnosed with coronavirus refused to be evacuated to the Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva.

Police officers arrived at the hospital wearing protective clothing and restraining means and were ready to forcibly remove the patient from the hospital.

Upon the arrival of the officers, the patient agreed to be evacuated.

"Israeli police officers are prepared for any scenario in order to carry out the public health order and to assist the medical staff and comply with doctors' instructions to protect the peace of the public," the Israel Police said.