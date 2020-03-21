Galant to left: Israeli democracy is just fine

Maj. Gen. (res.) MK Yoav Galant (Likud) responded Saturday evening to attacks against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Likud officials on the part of the Left.

"Israeli democracy is not in danger. The real risk to Israeli citizens these days is the coronavirus epidemic and its effects on the health, economy and [social fabric of our nation]," he said.

"It's time for unity and partnership – I call on Blue and White: Stop the anti-democratic processes in the Knesset and join a Likud-led unity government. Israel before all," he said in response to recent accusations by [MK Benny] Gantz and other members of the left-Arab bloc that Edelstein was preventing a left-wing coalition from being formed by shutting down Knesset proceedings due to the spread of COVID-19 on orders from Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Edelstein has reiterated that safety measures at the Knesset are the same as ones that have gone into effect in the entire country, and that Blue and White were using the fact that the Joint Arab List and Yisrael Beytenu had supported Gantz's candidacy out of hatred for Netanyahu rather than approval of Blue and White.

The Likud has repeatedly called for the formation of an emergency unity government that could be discarded once the crisis is over, while Gantz and fellow Blue and White party members have insisted on additional ministerial posts along with Netanyahu's resignation as preconditions to joining a Likud-led government.