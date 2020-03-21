Trump offers funding for 'inclusion' projects in Israel

The Trump administration is offering up to $1 million in funding for projects that accelerate full inclusion for “marginalized groups” in Israel, naming among them Ethiopian and Arab Israelis.

“Program activities should focus on addressing the barriers to economic opportunities in marginalized groups, particularly the Arab-Israeli and Ethiopian communities, with a specific focus on political and civic engagement,” said the offer posted Friday by the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor.

It says preference will be given to proposals that allow local organizations to take the lead.