22 medical personnel ordered into isolation

Staff members at Hillel Yaffe, Rambam and Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospitals go into isolation after coming in contact with COVID-19 carriers.

22 Israeli medical personnel were ordered into isolation on Friday after becoming exposed to patients with coronavirus during their work.

These include five staff members in the Internal Medicine Department of the Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera. They were required to go into isolation after assisting in the treatment of a patient who was hospitalized in the ward early in the morning and subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

The patient was transferred to the department in the hospital that is dedicated for COVID-19 cases, which currently has 12 people who contracted the virus. The rest of the staff who came into contact with her were protected.

In addition, nine staff members at the Rambam Hospital in Haifa were also sent for isolation on Friday evening after they were exposed to a coronavirus patient. They include a doctor, four nurses, two X-ray technicians and two transport personnel.

These workers join a doctor from the eye clinic at the Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after attending a Purim party in which several coronavirus patients were discovered.

The doctor was placed in isolation several days ago, and upon receiving the positive results, eight staff members who came in contact with him were required to go into isolation as well.

