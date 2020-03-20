Italy records almost 6,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours

Italian soldiers enforce the lockdown in the region of Lombardy

Italy on Friday recorded its highest day-to-day-rise in the number of deaths of people infected with the new coronavirus, The Associated Press reported, citing the country’s Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli.

Borrelli said the country recorded 627 more deaths in the 24 hours since Thursday, when Italy surpassed China as the nation with the most COVID-19-related deaths.

The total now stands at 4,032.

Authorities said most of the people who died had existing health problems such as heart disease and diabetes before they were infected with the virus.

Borrelli says Italy also saw a staggering increase of 5,986 cases from a day earlier, bringing the official total in Italy to 47,021.

The soaring numbers come despite a national lockdown that drastically limits when residents are allowed to leave their homes. Police have issued citations to thousands of people for being out and about without valid reasons, such as going to work or shopping for food.

Mayors and governors throughout the country have been demanding even stricter measures. Italy's national government is widely expected to respond soon.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday the government would extend the deadline on emergency rules closing schools and many businesses.

The measures currently order most shops to stay shut until at least March 25 and schools till April 3. He did not say how long schools would have to remain closed.

