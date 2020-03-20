Government approves emergency regulations on number of workers

The new emergency regulations are designed to limit the number of workers in the workplace.

The government on Friday afternoon approved emergency regulations designed to limit the number of workers in the workplace due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

According to the regulations, as of today, the government sector will move to an emergency format, enabling it to provide essential services to the citizen but reducing to about 30% the essential set of manpower that will continue to work from the office and from home.

The exception is bodies that can work in more than 30% capacity, including health, welfare and security.

The emergency plan will also apply to non-public bodies, which will also permit work from home. Regarding private businesses, the regulations stipulate that the rule that applies is that no more than 30% of the manpower or up to 10 employees (whichever is higher) can be at a workplace at the same time.

In order to ensure that the public does not feel a shortage of food, medicines, financial services, garbage collection, energy supply and more, essential bodies have been defined that can exceed the rule.

These bodies will be able to operate with more than 30% of their manpower in order to ensure the provision of regular supplies and services, while adhering to the Ministry of Health's guidelines. These measures are designed to enable as many workers as possible to stay in their homes, minimize the extent of contagion and at the same time enable essential functioning of the economy.

