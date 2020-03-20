The audacity of Ehud Olmert

Hear: How COVID-19 has hijacked the world and why Israel is so far getting away fairly lightly compared to the US and Europe.

Unfortunately: There are sects among the haredim who will not abide by the law, believing that Torah learning alone will protect them. This program proves them wrong.

And: The irresponsible Israeli habit of politicizing everything, even the nation's health.

Will We Or Won't We: Have a Gantz Government with the Arab Joint List, or will the Blue and White Party disintegrate?

There Is: Pressure from our President on Netanyahu and Gantz to join hands. He will not tolerate a fourth election.

Plus: The Newlyweds Guide to Physical Intimacy. A book for the orthodox youth. You'll be amazed at the language.

How: Ehud Olmert, a fraudster and convicted criminal, tries to teach better government.

And: More.