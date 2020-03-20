Tags:Weddings, Coronavirus
Watch: 'Coronavirus wedding' in Ramat Beit Shemesh
Couple holds small wedding in building courtyard, according to Health Ministry guidelines, while neighbors 'join in' from their porches.
Jewish wedding
iStock
