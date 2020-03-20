705 coronavirus patients, ten in serious condition

Israel's Health Ministry has confirmed that the number of coronavirus cases has reached 705, ten of whom are in serious condition.

Another 18 patients are in moderate condition, and 662 are in light condition.

So far, fifteen coronavirus patients have made a full recovery.

Many of the patients - 271 - are isolated in hospitals, 149 are recovering at home, 58 are staying in "corona-hotels" in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In addition, the orthopedic department at the Poriya Medical Center has closed after one of the doctors who was in home quarantine was revealed to be infected with coronavirus.

Thirty-eight members of the department's staff will be required to isolate themselves after coming in contact with the infected doctor, and the department will close to new patients. Existing patients will be attended to by a different staff.

Earlier on Friday, Holon's Wolfson Medical Center announced that the condition of three coronavirus patients had deteriorated: A 91-year-old woman is now in very serious condition, and a 67-year-old woman with pre-existing conditions and a 45-year-old man with no pre-existing conditions, are both in serious condition, unconscious and on ventilators.

Rambam Medical Center in Haifa reported a deterioration in the condition of a 70-year-old man who has been diagnosed with coronavirus. He is in serious condition and he is unconscious and on a ventilator in the intensive care unit. He suffers from a heart condition and it is possible that the deterioration in his condition is due to his heart condition and not to coronavirus.