DM Bennett: 'Together we will overcome the coronavirus crisis'

The Defense Ministry's Directorate for Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) has established an inter-institutional and multidisciplinary national emergency team to address the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

The team is led by DDR&D Director Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dr. Dani Gold, and includes experts from dozens of institutions including the Ministry of Health, National Security Council, Ministry of Finance, Prime Minister’s Office, IDF, Innovation Authority, various hospitals, defense industries, startup companies, think tanks and academic institutions.

It focuses on several areas of development, including quick diagnosis and early detection of virus carriers, prevention of virus transmission and subsequent infection of large portions of the population, medical monitoring and prevention of infection within hospitals, and manufacturing protective equipment for medical staff.



The team is using advanced technology, both civilian and military, to develop the aforementioned capabilities. This includes the use of big data, artificial intelligence, command and control systems, various sensors, and mobile technology.

Solutions are being tested in order to achieve the following capabilities: immediate diagnosis and detection of virus carriers from afar, use of mobile technology to map the routes of carriers (especially within hospitals and medical institutions), in order isolate carriers and prevent the infection of medical staff and others, manufacturing protective equipment for medical staff, development and production of ventilators, sanitization of various surfaces and spaces, and more.



Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Yamina) said: "Today we are establishing an 'elite unit' that will identify and develop advanced technology to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Our aim is to always be one step ahead of coronavirus, in order to 'flatten the curve.' We are operating in several areas, and we will do so continuously. The national emergency team will have all the necessary assistance and resources at its disposal, so that we can find a solution for the difficult pandemic that we are experiencing. Together, we will overcome this crisis."



Dr. Dani Gold said: "The brightest minds in the country, from all the various sectors, are committed and working around the clock in order to identify and develop the technological solutions that will contribute to the national effort to cope with the corona pandemic. We hope to share good news with the State of Israel, as soon as possible."