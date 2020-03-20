Tags:Wedding, Crown Heights, Coronavirus
Watch: A wedding in the streets of Crown Heights
Young couple leaves roof of convertible open so that community members can stand on their porches, wave, and offer congratulations.
Bride and groom
iStock
|
