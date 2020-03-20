5 Jewish NGOs join appeal to Congress for $60 billion cash infusion

Five Jewish nonprofits are among about 100 that are asking Congress to inject $60 billion into the sector to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The groups in their letter this week say that they are on the frontline of assisting the poor during the crisis and that they also fear a drop in donations similar to the one that ensued after the 2008 recession.

“America’s charitable nonprofits need an immediate infusion of $60 billion in capital to maintain operations, expand scope to address increasing demands, and stabilize losses from closures throughout the country,” said the letter, which includes among its signatories the Jewish Community Centers Association of America, the Jewish Federations of North America, Agudath Israel of America, the Orthodox Union and the Union for Reform Judaism.

Also included are major charities such as the American Red Cross and the Boys and Girls Clubs of America and Catholic Charities.

The letter also asks for payroll tax credit relief and restoring deductible charitable deductions to tax returns, which was removed in the 2017 tax reform.