Watch: Israel's flag on the walls of the Old City

City of Jerusalem lights the walls of the Old City in the colors of the flag of Israel.

The City of Jerusalem on Thursday evening lit the walls of the Old City in the colors of the flag of Israel as a sign of the strength of Israeli society.

"Even during the coronavirus, we will stand firm and win, as we have throughout the history of the people of Israel," said Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. "The residents of Jerusalem and Israel - we will all win together."

The move is part of a project initiated by the Israel Hayom newspaper. Its Editor in Chief Boaz Bismuth said, "I am delighted and thankful for Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion's response to the call of Israel Hayom to hang a flag on every window and balcony, and to illuminate the Old City walls with the Israeli flag. There is nothing more symbolic and connects Israeli citizens more than the flag. The order of the hour is both pride and national unity."