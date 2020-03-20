Tulsi Gabbard ends presidential bid

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) on Thursday dropped out of the 2020 presidential contest, endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, The Hill reports.

Gabbard's withdrawal comes after dismally low finishes in every primary and caucus held thus far. She only garnered two delegates in total, both from American Samoa's caucuses.

The contest is now officially a two-man primary between Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Speculation has swirled over whether Sanders, too, will withdraw in the face of a seemingly unstoppable winning spree by the former vice president.

Sanders’ campaign manager said on Wednesday that he is "assessing" his presidential campaign. This came a day after Biden swept the Florida, Illinois and Democratic primaries.

Gabbard on Thursday cited Biden's recent successes while announcing she is suspending her campaign, saying it was clear that Democratic voters have made their choice for a presidential nominee.

"After Tuesday's election, it is clear that Democratic Primary voters have chosen Vice President Joe Biden to be the person who will take on President Trump in the general election," she said, according to The Hill.

Gabbard, who backed Sanders' 2016 presidential bid, joined several other former 2020 contenders in endorsing Biden this time.

"Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people. I'm confident that he will lead our country guided by the spirit of aloha — respect and compassion — and thus help heal the divisiveness that has been tearing our country apart," she said.

"So today, I’m suspending my presidential campaign, and offering my full support to Vice President Joe Biden in his quest to bring our country together."

Gabbard also extended her "best wishes" to Sanders and his campaign, saying she respects his "sincere desire to improve the lives of all Americans. "

The Hawaii Democrat persisted in her White House bid even after several other politicians who had polled higher and had heftier campaign accounts called it quits. Her withdrawal removes the final female candidate and last person of color from what started as a historically diverse primary field.