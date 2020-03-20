Listen: Life Before Death by Israel Portnoy

A new song by Israel Portnoy addresses the fragility and speed of life and the human thirst to give something back to the universe.
Portnoy wrote the song after the fire in Moshav Modiim, in which his house was burnt down.
Lyrics:
I feel i don't fit the mould
I Will not go down when I'm told
And sure yes i'm open to change
But not till I'm older and aged.
I feel humanity's cold
But sometimes we're warm and we're bold
Each of us creepin' around in our own little cage
Then we find the world so hard to gauge.
And i've been told we don't even take our socks when we go
And we'll grow old
And we'll make a mockery of our younger selves you know.
I will not die, I will not die
Before I leave me something behind
I will not die, I will not die
Before I leave me something behind
I will not die, I will not die
Without me leaving you with
A cassette for your mind,
To rewind.
And now you are just about due
Tor a mid-life crisis for two
You're sniffing the sweet smell of youth
You're sweating for meaning and truth.
And in a flash,
Now you're old and you're grey
If you're not already bald anyway
And now you're sat wondering why
You didn't do more than get by.