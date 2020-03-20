Listen: Life Before Death by Israel Portnoy

New song by Israel Portnoy addresses the fragility and speed of life and the human thirst to give something back to the universe.

Life Before Death by Israel Portnoy

A new song by Israel Portnoy addresses the fragility and speed of life and the human thirst to give something back to the universe.

Portnoy wrote the song after the fire in Moshav Modiim, in which his house was burnt down.

Lyrics:

I feel i don't fit the mould

I Will not go down when I'm told

And sure yes i'm open to change

But not till I'm older and aged.

I feel humanity's cold

But sometimes we're warm and we're bold

Each of us creepin' around in our own little cage

Then we find the world so hard to gauge.

And i've been told we don't even take our socks when we go

And we'll grow old

And we'll make a mockery of our younger selves you know.

I will not die, I will not die

Before I leave me something behind

I will not die, I will not die

Before I leave me something behind

I will not die, I will not die

Without me leaving you with

A cassette for your mind,

To rewind.

And now you are just about due

Tor a mid-life crisis for two

You're sniffing the sweet smell of youth

You're sweating for meaning and truth.

And in a flash,

Now you're old and you're grey

If you're not already bald anyway

And now you're sat wondering why

You didn't do more than get by.