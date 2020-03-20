Supreme Court issues temporary ruling against technological surveillance

Supreme Court says Knesset committees to monitor technological surveillance of coronavirus carriers must be set up by Tuesday.

The Supreme Court on Thursday evening issued an interim injunction saying that if Knesset committees to monitor emergency regulations are not set up by Tuesday, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) would not be permitted to continue the technological surveillance of coronavirus patients.

The ruling of the judges will not be valid if it is decided to impose a general closure on Israeli citizens. "If a decision is made to impose a general closure before Tuesday, it will then be possible to re-examine the need for the exercise of powers under the ISA regulations and the adaptation of the interim order to this situation," they said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that the use of technological means has begun in order to streamline the epidemiological investigation processes, shorten the procedure and reach people who may have come in contact with coronavirus patients as quickly as possible.

As part of the process, messages were sent to about 400 people who were identified as having come in contact with patients.

The notice includes the date on which they were in the vicinity of the patient and informs them they are obligated to enter home isolation immediately.

Accordingly, coronavirus patients were notified that use was made of information related to completing the epidemiological investigation in order to locate contacts.