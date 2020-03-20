Two LA Lakers players test positive for coronavirus

Additional NBA players test positive for COVID-19, one week after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

Two members of the Los Angeles Lakers tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Philadelphia 76ers also confirmed that three of their players had contracted the disease, AFP reports.

The Lakers said they tested their players because on March 10 they played the Brooklyn Nets, who had four players test positive for the virus, including star Kevin Durant.

The Lakers said team doctors are closely monitoring the two players.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive," said Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli in a news release. "Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.

"All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team."

The 76ers said the positive cases were uncovered after health authorities warned that certain players, coaches and support staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Like the Sixers, the Lakers declined to name the players who tested positive.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets also announced positive tests on Thursday for COVID-19.

Last week, the NBA suspended its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.