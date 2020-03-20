What drives people to hoard toilet paper and hand sanitizer?

There are steps people can take to ease some of the anxiety and give a person a better sense of being in control of this chaotic situation.

Tonya Mosley talks with Dr. Joshua Morganstein, chair of the American Psychiatric Association's Committee on the Psychiatric Dimensions of Disasters, about what's driving hoarding behavior and how to stay mentally healthy in the age of social distancing.

“Right now people are feeling grief over the loss of routines, certainty, and a perception of themselves as being generally healthy and protected.”

Dr. Morganstein and other “experts say there are steps people can take To ease some of that anxiety and give a person a better sense of being in control of this chaotic situation. Some of the advice comes from research on natural disasters, mass shootings, terrorist attacks and other traumas.”