

Procurement Operation in Light of the COVID-19 Pandemic The Israel Ministry of Defense is purchasing 2500 ventilators on behalf of the Ministry of Health. The order totals over NIS 50 million. Arutz Sheva Staff,

screenshot Bennett The Ministry of Defense Spokesperson recently crposted the following statement:



This evening (19.03), 24 hours since the start of the procurement of medical equipment, the Directorate of Production and Procurement (DOPP), in IMoD has issued initial orders to procure 2,500 ventilators. Of these, 1000 systems will be manufactured in Israel, and an additional 1500 will be brought from abroad. The procurement totals over NIS 50 million, and has been placed in accordance with the requirements of the Ministry of Health.



The Directorate of Production and Procurement and the Ministry of Health are partners in the national effort to respond to this crisis and provide for the citizens of the State of Israel.



The DOPP has recruited the unit responsible for international transport and transit within the Ministry, to aid in the delivery of the equipment to Israel. The initial delivery of the equipment is expected to begin in approximately one month and a half, and will continue into the coming months.



The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Health will continue to identify and procure additional equipment as the needs evolve.





