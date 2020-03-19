Israel presents legal arguments against PA war crimes claims

Mattot Arim reported that nations that had joined Israel's side in the fight against PA war crimes accusations included: the Czech Republic, Austria, Germany, Australia, Hungary, Brazil and Uganda. Jurists and private organizations were also allowed to file claims.

One of the experts who argued in support of Israel's position was Lawyer Prof. Irwin Cotler – Canada's former Minister of Justice. Israel and the United States have avoided joining The Hague Tribunal viewing it as as anti-Israel and anti-American body with no wish to be bound by its decisions. The two countries did not file official claims to the court.

A key claim the international community has not been aware of but that appeared in the 2012 Levy Report was included in arguments filed in The Hague. According to the argument, the UN Constitution itself, which binds all countries, legalizes the status of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

The arguments filed by "United Kingdom Attorneys for Israel" in conjunction with the "International Legal Forum" included a claim that caused an uproar in the Israeli press upon its release in the Levy Report in 2012.

These arguments, which significantly improve Israel's position on the legality of the settlement enterprise, came to light when, in 2012, the Levy Report presented it relying on Article 80 of the UN Constitution.

In recent months, Knesset Speaker MK Yuli Edelstein provided an additional argument, using it to reject the EU's claim - again relying on Article 80 of the UN Constitution. The Knesset Speaker's shared his position with his European parliamentary counterparts in November of last year - after the European Union decided, in an unjust move according to Edelstein, to mark products made in Judea and Samaria.

The Attorney General's Office also relied on the same clause in the United Nations Declaration in an opinion posted online in December 2019. However, the Attorney General's Office was not sent to The Hague, as previously mentioned, in order to avoid granting recognition to the court's jurisdiction in Israeli territory.

Last night, after eight years, the committee's claims, led by Judge Edmund Levy, was first submitted to the international court. According to Mattor Arim, numerous claims have also been filed in favor of the PA. Many of these have been submitted by lawyers employed by the UN such as Richard Falk and William Schabas, as well as the Arab League, and Islamic Conference.

The PA's legal argument rests on the claim that while Israel is not a member of the Tribunal, and the Tribunal does not appear to have authority over the Jewish state, the Palestinian Authority is a state - and therefore, by virtue of the PA joining The Hague – all matters related to Judea, Samaria and Gaza may be persecuted by The Hague. Israel's supporters, meanwhile, argue that the PA is not a state according to common international standards ("Montevideo Criteria"). The Hague plaintiff has already ruled on the side of the PA, when, in January, it stated that the PA could be considered a state.

She reasoned, among other things, that the Palestinian Arabs are not able to fulfill the criteria for a statehood due to construction in the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria which, in her opinion, and contrary to the Levy Report, are an illegal act.