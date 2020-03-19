13 residents of Efrat test positive for CV-19

Kipa Hebrew News reported that the local council of the Judea and Samaria city of Efrat announced Thursday that 13 residents of the Tamar neighborhood have tested positive for COVID-19.

The council appealed to the carriers for permission to publish their names so that anyone who had come in contact with them could enter home isolation. Head of the Efrat Municipality, Oded Revivi said: "We appreciate the willingness of those who are infected to publish their name. They [serve] as an example of social responsibility," adding: "The council, along with all the relevant parties, is making preparations to assist the neighborhood as additional residents are expected to enter quarantine in the coming hours."

"We urge everyone to follow the instructions of the Ministry of Health and ask those in need of assistance to contact the council where they will find an attentive ear," Revivi added.