Number of coronavirus cases rises to 573

PM Netanyahu expected to announce new restrictions over coronavirus crisis later tonight.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 573, the Health Ministry announced Thursday night.

Six patients remain in serious condition, 13 are in moderate condition, and 540 are in mild condition. So far, 14 patients have recovered and been released from the hospital.

Across the country, 266 people are hospitalized in isolation. 86 are in their homes, and 47 are housed in hotels in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will deliver a statement to the media at 9 PM. He is expected to issue an order allowing Israeli citizens to leave their homes only for workplaces, pharmacies, supermarkets and medical care.

The Health Ministry's guidelines will be enforced by an order and violators will be fined.

The Employment Service figures show that 368,000 Israelis were fired from their jobs or placed on unpaid vacation since the beginning of March.