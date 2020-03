The Daf Academy has extended its special discount of 66% off tuition for the five-month Maseches Shabbos course.

The Daf Academy has extended our special discount of 66% off tuition for the five-month Maseches Shabbos course. Click here - and use coupon “athome”.

Claim your discount today

The Daf Academy is an online multimedia platform that provides the highest level of Torah tuition. The Academy’s videos offer a clear and lucid explanation of every word on the page of Gemara, together with guided visuals of both the text as well as diagrams and charts to make the Gemara accessible.

Get to know Shabbos today

Learn more about The Daf Academy