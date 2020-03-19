General quarantine order expected this evening

Israeli citizens will be allowed to leave their homes only for essential events. The order may be signed again tonight.

With 529 Israelis testing positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, March 19th, and up to 70% of the private sector working remotely due to fears of contracting the virus, PM Netanyahu is reportedly considering ordering a general quarantine, allowing citizens to leave their homes only for vital necessities.

According to a Channel 12 report, the measures would be backed by an official government order, with fines imposed for breaking them.

The relevant government ministries are working on the language of the order. If it becomes available in the coming hours, the prime minister will announce it later in the evening.