Gantz: Negotiations with Likud terminated today

Blue and White leader denies reports he agreed to unity government in which Netanyahu would be prime minister first.

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz rejected reports that he had agreed to the establishment of a unity government under which Binyamin Netanyahu will serve first as prime minister.

"Negotiations with the Likud negotiating team have been terminated this evening, "said Gantz." "There was no negotiation meeting today and, unlike the publications, there are no summaries."

According to him, the media reports on progress in negotiations are "cynical spins during a major and difficult crisis for Israeli citizens."

"Next week the Likud will receive a functioning Knesset for the citizens of Israel," Gantz assured. "I will never compromise Israel's security and maintain democracy in Israel. As far as the Corona struggle is concerned, we will support every step of the transition government."

According to the earlier reports, former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi accepted the deal, while Yair Lapid and Moshe Ya'alon rejected any deal which would allow Netanyahu to remain in power.