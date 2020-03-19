IDF preparing for national quarantine

As part of the 'Ray of Light' Ordinance, soldiers will patrol the streets with police units, enforcing quarantine regulations.

The IDF is getting set for for an increased role in aiding the national effort against the spread of the Corona virus.

If a general quarantine goes into effect, soldiers and police units are set to patrol the streets, enforcing regulations.

IDF paramedics and reserve unit personnel will provide support for the health system, and two Home Front battalions will be trained in purging neighborhoods of the virus if the need arises.

A blood donations campaign got underway in the army today. Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi set a target of 7,000 blood packs to be delivered in the coming days from to MDA offices.

Concurrently, an Ashkelon resort is set to be converted into a facility for sick soldiers with the aim of providing relief for the civilian health system.