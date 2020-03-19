Bennett announces opening of emergency center

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett instructed the Home Front Command, together with the IDF, government ministries and volunteer organizations to immediately establish a civilian assistance center for helping the public in the fight against COVID-19.

The purpose of the center, which will serve as a headquarters for managing civilian assistance during the crisis, will be to support local authorities and the general public in all areas of life, including procurement of food supplies, medical assistance, psychological support, transport and more.

The center will begin to operate at the beginning of next week and will be run by the Home Front Command. The Minister of Defense will be briefed regarding the center's activities, which will be administered according to the evolving needs of the public.

According to Minister Bennett: "We continue to talk to the public and assist with all the needs until we succeed in the crisis. After completing the hotel project within a few days, we moved on to the next destination."

"There is a lot of confusion and pressure among the public, it is natural. We will provide the response 24/7, even at hotline 104, which the Home Front Command began today, and will continue with all our might," Bennett added.