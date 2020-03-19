Police break up Jerusalem protest against Knesset Speaker

Police say demonstration by 200 people a violation of order not to hold gatherings of over 10 people.

One man was arrested during protests against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein in protest of his refusal to convene the plenary to vote on a decision to appoint an Arrangements Committee.

Police say about 200 protesters at the site violated the Department of Health's directives banning gatherings of more than 10 people.

Protest organizers say they did not violate the Health Ministry's instructions because they were sitting in their vehicles.

"Public health matters to us," the organizers claimed, "there are thousands of protesters, civilians who are demonstrating with their blood."

"It is important to emphasize, there is no violation of the Ministry of Health's instructions when people are sitting in their vehicles. Under the corona crisis we see how bright the black flag is," they added.