Gantz: 'We will not remain silent'

Gantz attacked the actions of Israeli police who held up protestors from reaching the Knesset.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz condemned police behavior towards left-wing protesters who attempted to stage a demonstration outside of the Prime Minister's residence against Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein's refusal to convene the plenary to vote on a decision to appoint an Arrangements Committee.

Gantz said that "Many citizens understand that they cannot sit idly by while [PM] Netanyahu and [Knesset Speaker Yuli] Edelstein are suppressing Israel's democracy and hurting Israeli citizens."

Police say about 200 protesters at the site violated the Department of Health's directives banning gatherings of more than 10 people. One man was arrested for his involvement in the attempted rally.

Protest organizers say they did not violate the Health Ministry's instructions since they remained in their vehicles.

"First of all, I urge everyone to obey the instructions. It's better to have a digital demonstration to avoid mass gatherings. However, the delay of drivers traveling in a convoy to Jerusalem today is unreasonable in a proper democratic regime. Today at 3:30 pm, Blue and White will file a petition with the High Court against Edelstein's disgraceful conduct preventing the Knesset from convening and voting for the appointment of a [new} Knesset speaker. We will not remain silent [against] those who threaten democracy [but] continue to back up every correct action in the fight against the coronavirus," said Gantz.