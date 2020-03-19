24NEWS will broadcast live news throughout the day

i24NEWS channels will broadcast live news throughout the day, as a result of the Coronavirus crisis: Starting this coming Sunday, the i24NEWS broadcast schedule will focus on special news bulletins and news updates every hour, covering the Coronavirus outbreak. All magazine programs are suspended for now, and their personnel will be integrated into the news desks.

The i24NEWS studios at Jaffa Port are operating in accordance with the instructions issued by the Health Ministry and already last week the channel’s news desks began working in permanent shifts, making sure employees kept a distance from each other, and taking many other measures to safeguard the health of every employee. Similar steps have been taken by our studios in Paris and in the United States.

Correspondents have been issued with a live broadcasting application and other technology, so they can broadcast from the field or from home.

The 3 i24NEWS channels – in English, French and Arabic – will begin broadcasting extended and special coverage of the crisis. Each news conference regarding Covid-19 will be broadcast live with simultaneous translation into the relevant language, while experts and other authorities will be in the studios, to answer the many questions, focusing on the Coronavirus crisis in Israel, the Middle East and the world.