Police stop protest convoy

Convoy of about 100 cars with Israeli and black flags makes way to Jerusalem in protest of 'attempts to destroy Israeli democracy.'

About 100 cars are currently traveling in a convoy with Israeli and black flags en route to Jerusalem, to the Knesset and to the Prime Minister's House, protesting what the convoy organizers call: "the attempts to destroy Israeli democracy."

According to the participants, Israel Police is stopping drivers and issuing citations, but organizers add, "We won't give in to the Netanyahu police."

Convoy organizers said: "We've begun an event today that will continue in the coming weeks until the return of Israeli democracy."

According to them, "The closure of the courts, the entrenchment of the Knesset Speaker in his post, Knesset committee paralysis, and the start of spying on civilians with no accountability are no longer warning signs. This is an attempt to eradicate Israeli democracy. The attempts to eradicate democracy will not succeed; the State of Israel belongs to its citizens, not to a dictator-in-the-making."