Journalist sends message to Netanyahu and Gantz: I'm angry, I'm furious

Journalist Yaron Vilensky: Lock Gantz and Netanyahu in a room and don't let them leave until an emergency government is formed.

Journalist Yaron Vilensky, who hosts the 5:00 p.m. news magazine on Army Radio, on Wednesday asked the Israeli decision-makers to immediately agree on the formation of an emergency government.

“I’m angry, you have no idea how furious I am. There are hundreds of thousands of seniors here that we all pray the coronavirus will not reach them. What they are going through now is loneliness, detachment. They sit in their homes and don't move, and these seniors have to move for their health," Vilensky said.

"What angers me is the politicians. And it doesn’t matter who: left, right, center, up and down," he added.

Vilensky suggested that Benny Gantz and Binyamin Netanyahu go into a room and not come out of it until they agree to form a government.

“Put everyone in one room and lock them in there. Both Likud and Blue and White. As far as I’m concerned, let them sit at a distance of five meters from each other, throw the key into the Yarkon River and make them understand that they are not leaving the room until there is an emergency government. Is that really such a complicated request?" he said.

Reports on Wednesday indicated that the Likud and Blue and White parties are continuing to negotiate on the formation of a unity government.

Kan 11 News reported that the main disputes between the parties concern the period in which Netanyahu will serve as Prime Minister and the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

Blue and White has demanded the defense and justice ministries, as well as the foreign, public security, and culture ministries. The party desires these ministries in order to have complete control over all law enforcement systems in Israel.

Blue and White also demanded a "veto right in legal matters" - which states that any decision regarding the legal system will be subject to the Blue and White party's approval.

The Likud has reportedly agreed to give the defense portfolio to former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, but there is still disagreement around the other issues.