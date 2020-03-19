China reports no new cases of coronavirus

For the first time since the outbreak began, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Hubei Province.

For the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, China on Wednesday reported no new cases of COVID-19 in Hubei Province, including the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first discovered.

China's National Health Commission later reported a total of 34 new infections in the country on Wednesday, but all the new cases were patients who had returned from travel in other countries.

To date, China has reported 80,928 cases of the novel coronavirus and 3,245 deaths.

The report of zero new cases follows two months of unprecedented measures in an effort to contain the virus, including suspending all travel in and out of all cities in Hubei province and preventing the province's 59 million residents from leaving their homes.