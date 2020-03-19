Watch: Dutch Health Minister collapses in parliament

Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins collapsed during parliament discussion on the coronavirus crisis. He later said he was fatigued.

Dutch Health Minister Bruno Bruins collapsed on Wednesday during a parliament discussion on the coronavirus crisis.

Bruins, 56, fell behind the speaker's lectern while taking questions and was helped up by fellow ministers. He then took a sip of water before leaving the room unassisted.

In a statement he later posted to social media, Bruins wrote, “I was feeling faint from fatigue and intense weeks. I am feeling better now. I am going home now to rest this evening so I can return tomorrow to fight the corona crisis.”

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Netherlands rose by 346 on Wednesday to 2,051. So far, 58 people have died from the virus in that country.

The Dutch government on Sunday ordered the closing of all schools, bars and restaurants in a bid to fight the spread of COVID-19.