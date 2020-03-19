Israel Hayom's health reporter ordered into isolation

Ran Reznik, the health reporter of the Israel Hayom newspaper, on Wednesday entered home isolation after being interviewed alongside a verified coronavirus carrier.

On Sunday of this week, Reznik appeared on journalist Shimon Riklin's program on Channel 20, which also interviewed Shlomo Petrover, director of Magen David Adom’s Jerusalem district, who was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

As a result, Reznik was asked to be in isolation for a period of 14 days, which are counted as of Sunday of this week.

Reznik said on Wednesday evening, "I am going into isolation in accordance with the Ministry of Health's guidelines following the interview on Riklin's program, when it is clear to me the critical importance of maintaining isolation in protecting the health of my family and friends as well as protecting the health of entire public."

Israel Hayom’s Editor-in-Chief Boaz Bismuth said that "Ran Reznik, one of Israel’s senior health correspondents and commentators, is closely covering the coronavirus challenge for Israel Hayom. Ran will now continue his important work from his home, of course in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Health."