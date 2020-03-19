Is there a message behind the coronavirus pandemic?

The book of Exodus comes to a close with this Shabbat's double-portion of Vayakhel-Pekudei, as Israel puts in place the final piece of creation at G-d's behest, echoing the conclusion of the six day beginning of creation recorded way back in Genesis.

How quickly G-d forgave Israel for the golden calf and how wholeheartedly Israel responded to G-d's request for a place to dwell among His children! As we read parashat HaChodesh this Shabbat, heralding in the upcoming month of Nisan and the season of our liberation from Egypt, it is the perfect time to take the pause in life imposed upon us by coronavirus and redouble our efforts to complete and perfect G-d's world.