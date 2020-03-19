Florida congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart becomes first member of Congress to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) on Wednesday became the first member of Congress to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus, Fox News reports.

Diaz-Balart said he had been stricken with a fever and headache this weekend.

"In an abundance of caution, after votes on Friday, March 13th, Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart decided to self-quarantine in Washington, D.C, and not return to South Florida because of his wife Tia’s pre-existing conditions that put her at exceptionally high risk," his office said in a statement.

"On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache. Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19. While in quarantine Diaz-Balart has been working from his apartment in Washington, D.C," the statement added.

Diaz-Balart added that he's "feeling much better."

"However,” he continued, “it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times.”

Several lawmakers have gone into self-quarantine in recent weeks after interacting with a person who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference last month and who was later hospitalized with coronavirus.

Last week it was decided that the US Capitol would cease all public tours due to the coronavirus outbreak.