Blue and White demands complete control of law enforcement

The Likud and Blue and White parties are engaged in a war of words, but far from the public eye, negotiations between the two negotiating teams continue on the formation of a unity government.

Kan 11 reports that the main disputes between the parties concern the period in which Netanyahu will serve as prime minister and the distribution of ministerial portfolios.

The Blue and White party has demanded the defense and justice ministries, as well as the foreign, public security, and culture ministries. The party desires these ministries in order to have complete control over all law enforcement systems in Israel.

Blue and White also demanded a "veto right in legal matters" - which states that any decision regarding the legal system will be subject to the Blue and White party's approval.

The Likud has reportedly agreed to give the defense portfolio to former IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi, but there is still disagreement around the other issues. Likud members are willing to accept the veto right, but are opposed to the transfer of the justice portfolio. Minister Ze'ev Elkin said: "There are negotiations but it is difficult to conduct them frankly, while at the same time the other party is trying to advance unilateral proceedings in the Knesset and to promote laws against the prime minister and anti-democratically limit his ability to be prime minister."

The Prime Minister himself is following the negotiations and receiving updates from Minister Yariv Levin, who is directing the negotiations on behalf of the Likud.