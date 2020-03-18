Gush Etzion supports businesses hit by corona crisis

Last week, business owners and residents of Gush Etzion met with Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman and council representatives to come up with ways to help everyone cope with the growing crisis.

Following this meeting, the council embarked on a new initiative that was approved last night at the council's plenary session. As a result, it was confirmed that families in which both spouses were forced to take an unpaid leave of absence would receive a deferment on paying property taxes in the coming months until May 1st.

In addition, business owners will also be given a deferment on all property taxes, on their garbage disposal bill and on signage fees until May 1. The council also submitted a recommendation to the Interior Ministry to approve the cancellation of interest on debts.

Gush Etzion Regional Council Head Councilor Shlomo Ne'eman said: "All Israelis are in the midst of difficult times. The government is managing the Corona crisis and is making great efforts to get through it as soon as possible. There is however a real fear of financial loss to our local businesses and of course to our residents,"

"That is why we decided to take the initiative, sit down with residents and business owners and find solutions to help deal with the situation. I am pleased that we have been able to come up with initial solutions that are critical to our residents and small business owners. The postponement of payments is an important step and please G-d together we will succeed in overcoming the crisis and will emerge stronger."