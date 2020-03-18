Israel bars entry to all foreigners except residents

Foreign nationals who do not hold Israeli citizenship or residency now barred entry into Israel, foreign ministry announces.

Israel on Wednesday barred entry to foreign nationals unless they have residency in the Jewish state, in the latest measure to contain coronavirus.

"It has been decided that from today, foreign nationals who are not citizens of Israel and who do not hold Israeli citizenship or residency will not be allowed entry into Israel," a foreign ministry statement said.

The measure came into effect "immediately," it added.

Israel has 433 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with tens of thousands in self-isolation.

It has banned non-essential movement and ordered the closure of all leisure and entertainment venues.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israel closed off Palestinian Authority-administered areas of Judea and Samaria, a decision made in coordination with the Palestinian Authority.

The border crossing with the Gaza Strip is also closed.