Deterioration in condition of hospitalized Covid-19 patient

Sheba Hospital announces deterioration in condition of patient hospitalized in serious condition, says he is sedated and on respiration

Severe deterioration occurred Wednesday evening in the condition of a Covid-19 patient admitted to Sheba Hospital.

He is sedated and on respiration in the special ward that was opened for the virus patients.

In the afternoon, two staff members at Ichilov Hospital were diagnosed with coronavirus. The two were sent to isolation and an investigation is underway to identify anyone who came into contact with them.

At the same time, a staff member in the maternity ward of Laniado Hospital in Netanya was diagnosed as the carrier of the virus. She was sent to isolation along with nine staff members who came in contact with her.

This morning, the Ministry of Health announced that in Israel 90 additional people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

In the afternoon, the number of patients rose again, and at present it stands at 433. Six of the patients are in serious condition, 12 are in moderate condition and the remainder are in light condition. 11 have recovered and were released.