'Zusha Brandwein has been kidnapped'

The family of Zusha Brandwein, a musician from the Gush Etzion community of Bat Ayin who has been missing for over a week and a half, claims he was kidnapped by terrorists.



After searches in the Judean Desert area, the family released a video saying "After two weeks of searches and investigations during which we left no stone unturned, Zusha remains missing. The last time he was seen for certain in the Judean Desert he was with Palestinians and, since then, he has disappeared."



''We're sure he was kidnapped. Security services must wake up because there is a kidnapped citizen." The family members addressed the situation in the country and demanded the intervention of the defense minister: "We understand that everyone is busy with the coronavirus, but the terrorists are taking advantage of this and are thus managing to slip away."



"We expect the defense minister to act quickly because every minute is critical. We will not be silent nor rest until the security forces do the work they know how to do and find Zusha," the family added.



29-year-old Zusha Brandwin, a resident of Bat Ayin in Gush Etzion, apparently went out hiking alone in the Judean Desert and has been missing since March 5. Megilot search and rescue forces are working to locate him and all avenues of investigation are being explored.

Zusha caught on camera in Jerusalem a day before his disappearance (Credit: Security camera)