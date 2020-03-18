Eurovision 2020 canceled

The European Broadcasting Union announced Wednesday that it was canceling this year's Eurovision Song Contest due to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuing restrictions.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," the EBU said in a statement.

"Over the past few weeks, we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead.

"However, the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe – and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities - means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision to not continue with the live event as planned.

"We are very proud that the Eurovision Song Contest has united audiences every year, without interruption, for the past 64 years and we, like the millions of fans around the world, are extremely saddened that it can not take place in May.

"The EBU, NPO, NOS, AVROTROS and the City of Rotterdam will continue in conversation regarding the hosting of the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

"We ask some patience as we work through the ramifications of this unprecedented decision and patiently await further news in the coming days and weeks.

"During that time, we would like to pay tribute to all the Host Broadcaster team in the Netherlands and our 41 Members who have worked so hard planning this year’s event.

"We are all heartbroken that the Eurovision Song Contest will not be able to be staged in May but feel confident that the whole Eurovision family, across the world, will continue to provide love and support for each other at this difficult time."